National Laundry Project helps local laundromat washers

“I was so shocked some girl came up to me and was like would you like some free laundry and I was like that’s great I’ve never seen anything like this before here,” Anthony Luvero said

“It humbles you because it's not every day that you get this type of service in a community,” Richard Thomas added.

For a few hours Sunday, the laundromat was turned into a community center. Everyone who stopped by Wash Tub was given free quarters, soap, bleach, and even snacks. The Laundry Project has traveled to over 50 different cities across the nation to provide free laundry to anyone who stops by, no questions asked, making it so families have one less thing to worry about in their day-to-day lives

“We call ourselves hope dealers we are dealing out soap and hope to people and I think our world especially right now needs hope,” Laundry Project Founder Jason Sowell said.

By the end of the day Sunday, The Laundry Project gave out 330 free loads of laundry to over 100 families here in Albuquerque.