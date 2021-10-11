National Park Service settles $1 million Bandelier wrongful death lawsuit | KOB 4

National Park Service settles $1 million Bandelier wrongful death lawsuit

Jonathan Fjeld
Created: October 11, 2021 11:51 AM

SANTA FE N.M. – An Illinois family settled a wrongful death lawsuit with the National Park Service. 

The family of Beverly Modlin will receive $1 million from the lawsuit. Modlin, a grandmother, was killed by a falling tree as she was getting to her car at Bandelier National Monument in 2016.

The family claims the park knew about tree damage stemming from a lightning strike. A spokesman stated the Park Service has changed its protocols for how they monitor trees. 

The lawsuit was filed in 2019.


