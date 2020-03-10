National Weather Service seeks weather observers

Brett Luna
Updated: March 10, 2020 05:30 PM
Created: March 10, 2020 04:27 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The National Weather Service wants people to help them gather information.
Officials are encouraging people to join the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow (CoCoRaHS) network.
"Our CoCoRaHS observers are very important to us,” said meteorologist Alyssa Clements. “Official data sources in the state of New Mexico are few and far between and they help us fill in those gaps where we are not necessarily getting data."
The National Weather Service uses March for their annual campaign to get more people to sign up for the program.
“All the states compete to see who can recruit the most new volunteers,” Clements said. “We won for the first time last year."
Clements said New Mexico has over 500 active observers.
