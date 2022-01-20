Nationwide blood shortage prompts calls for donations in New Mexico

This means that, if New Mexico is seeing numbers this low, Rosado says, "you know that everywhere else is really suffering."

Vitalant is urging those who qualify to make an appointment. An online questionnaire will tell you if you are eligible to give blood. If you are, you can donate up to six times a year.

"We social distance and masks are required – although we don't ask for vaccinations right now," Rosado said. "Anybody can come and donate whether vaccinated or not."

KOB will be hosting a hotline, Wednesday, Jan. 26 from 5 to 7 p.m., set up to answer questions and help people sign up.

