Native American filmmakers awarded grants to help share their stories | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Native American filmmakers awarded grants to help share their stories

Colton Shone
Updated: July 15, 2020 06:21 PM
Created: July 15, 2020 03:08 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Film Office announced that twenty Native American filmmakers received a grant to tell their stories.

The Sen. John Pinto Memorial Fund Grant is worth $5,000. 

Advertisement

Natalie Benally is one of the recipients.

She has a background in theater, but she's no stranger to film. Benally provided the voice of Dory for the Navajo-language dubbed version of Finding Nemo.

"So a lot of my work within the last six to five years has been-- how do I mesh the things I love to do artistically and creatively with who I am culturally," Benally said.

Benally is now finding herself behind the camera, directing and writing her own short film, "Mother's Day." It draws on her personal experience being an abuse survivor. 

"With domestic violence being a huge topic and a huge statistic for Native women, I really wanted to capture what it means to start over, what does it mean to walk away from an experience that has left you scarred, and how do you begin again and how do you walk away from that," she said.

Benally has not started shooting the film due to the pandemic. However, she hopes to have this project done in a year. 

Click here for a list of other Native filmmakers who received the Sen. John Pinto Memorial Fund Grant


 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Amid COVID-19 spike, city of Albuquerque to step up mask enforcement
Amid COVID-19 spike, city of Albuquerque to step up mask enforcement
4 NM restaurants have permits suspended after violating public health order
4 NM restaurants have permits suspended after violating public health order
Court sides with governor, dismisses lawsuit from Legacy Church over public health order
Court sides with governor, dismisses lawsuit from Legacy Church over public health order
NM Restaurant Association sues governor over indoor dining
NM Restaurant Association sues governor over indoor dining
Gov. Lujan Grisham participates in virtual event for Biden campaign
Gov. Lujan Grisham participates in virtual event for Biden campaign
Advertisement


UNM temporarily closes Children's Campus after someone tests positive for COVID-19
UNM temporarily closes Children's Campus after someone tests positive for COVID-19
New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 330 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 330 additional COVID-19 cases
UNM financial expert says state could see 165,000 new unemployment claims
UNM financial expert says state could see 165,000 new unemployment claims
UNM president lays out plan to resume in-person classes in the fall
UNM president lays out plan to resume in-person classes in the fall
Amid COVID-19 spike, city of Albuquerque to step up mask enforcement
Amid COVID-19 spike, city of Albuquerque to step up mask enforcement