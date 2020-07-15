Native American filmmakers awarded grants to help share their stories

"So a lot of my work within the last six to five years has been-- how do I mesh the things I love to do artistically and creatively with who I am culturally," Benally said.

Benally is now finding herself behind the camera, directing and writing her own short film, "Mother's Day." It draws on her personal experience being an abuse survivor.

"With domestic violence being a huge topic and a huge statistic for Native women, I really wanted to capture what it means to start over, what does it mean to walk away from an experience that has left you scarred, and how do you begin again and how do you walk away from that," she said.

Benally has not started shooting the film due to the pandemic. However, she hopes to have this project done in a year.

