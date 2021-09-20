Native Americans aim to boost voting power in New Mexico | KOB 4
Native Americans aim to boost voting power in New Mexico

The Associated Press
Updated: September 20, 2021 09:38 PM
Created: September 20, 2021 09:30 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Native American communities want to redraw New Mexico’s political map to boost Indigenous voters’ influence in elections.

Changes proposed Monday would reshape a congressional swing district where Republicans regained control in 2020. They would also lead to more Native American potential voters in six state House and three Senate districts northwestern New Mexico.

The proposals were submitted to a committee that will provide recommendations to the Legislature at the end of October.

The Democrat-led Legislature can draw its own lines. The governor must approve them.

New Mexico is home to 23 federally recognized tribes.


