Native filmmaker begins shooting in Santa Fe

Getting behind the camera and writing for the screen was made possible for her, in part, by a grant from the New Mexico Film Office that supports Native American filmmakers.

Benally said representing her community is important.

"There's a specific way that the industry sees Native people and if you don't fit that, oh well," she said. "So from just my experience and having to deal with that all the time, I just thought, you know, well if the stories that I want to see and hear are not being written, then why not write them."

Benally is anticipating a busy 2021. After this production wraps up, she'll be working on another project-- focused on native dancers. She'll be holding virtual casting calls for that soon.

Click her to help Benally fund her movie