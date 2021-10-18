Navajo Council to consider tobacco use ban | KOB 4

Navajo Council to consider tobacco use ban

Jonathan Fjeld
Created: October 18, 2021 02:23 PM

WINDOW ROCK, ARIZ. – The Navajo Nation Council will consider a bill banning the use of commercial tobacco products.

The Air is Life Act, if passed, would prohibit commercial tobacco use in enclosed, indoor workplaces and public places and within 25 feet of any indoor areas where tobacco use is prohibited. 

The Act does not prohibit the use of ceremonial tobacco. It also does not prohibit use in private residences, unless it is used or operated for childcare, adult daycare, a home office or a healthcare facility. 


