Navajo council votes to send big checks to tribal members

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation’s tribal council has voted to send $2,000 checks to each qualified adult and $600 for each child using $557 million in federal coronavirus relief funds.

The vote to send the checks to about 350,000 tribal members still needs approval by Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez to take effect. Nez has approved previous rounds of relief checks using money from federal coronavirus relief funds.