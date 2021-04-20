Navajo Department of Health confirms first 2021 Hantavirus case in McKinley County

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health has issued a health advisory regarding the Hantavirus after the first case of this year was confirmed in McKinley County, within the Navajo Nation.

The health advisory stated that “it is not known at this time where the individual contracted Hantavirus. HPS on the Navajo Nation can occur in all months of the year, but the greatest number of cases have been documented in the spring and summer months. There is evidence that periods of high rain and snowfall are associated with increased cases of HPS.”