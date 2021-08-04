Navajo Nation identifies nine communities with uncontrolled COVID-19 spread

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: August 04, 2021 11:35 AM
Created: August 04, 2021 10:53 AM
WINDOW ROCK, ARIZ. -- The Navajo Department of Health reported 28 new COVID-19 cases but no additional deaths Tuesday.
The Navajo DOH's Health Command Operations Center also issued a Health Advisory Notice for nine of their communities experiencing an uncontrolled spread of COVID-19.
Ganado, Indian Wells, Low Mountain, Pinon, Teesto, Houck, Kayenta, Manuelito and Rock Springs were identified as communities that experienced an uncontrolled spread, based on case reports from July 16-29.
The Navajo Nation has not had a reported COVID-19 death since Saturday.
