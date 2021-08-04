Navajo Nation identifies nine communities with uncontrolled COVID-19 spread | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > Tokyo Olympic Games
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Navajo Nation identifies nine communities with uncontrolled COVID-19 spread

Navajo Nation identifies nine communities with uncontrolled COVID-19 spread

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: August 04, 2021 11:35 AM
Created: August 04, 2021 10:53 AM

WINDOW ROCK, ARIZ. -- The Navajo Department of Health reported 28 new COVID-19 cases but no additional deaths Tuesday.

The Navajo DOH's Health Command Operations Center also issued a Health Advisory Notice for nine of their communities experiencing an uncontrolled spread of COVID-19. 

Ganado, Indian Wells, Low Mountain, Pinon, Teesto, Houck, Kayenta, Manuelito and Rock Springs were identified as communities that experienced an uncontrolled spread, based on case reports from July 16-29. 

The Navajo Nation has not had a reported COVID-19 death since Saturday. 


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Gov. Lujan Grisham addresses surge in COVID cases and 'tough decisions' for NM
Gov. Lujan Grisham addresses surge in COVID cases and 'tough decisions' for NM
Small movie set a 'total loss' at Albuquerque Studios after Wednesday morning fire
Small movie set a 'total loss' at Albuquerque Studios after Wednesday morning fire
4 Investigates: Red flags ignored in case involving an APS teacher accused of serial child sexual abuse
4 Investigates: Red flags ignored in case involving an APS teacher accused of serial child sexual abuse
Navajo Nation identifies nine communities with uncontrolled COVID-19 spread
Navajo Nation identifies nine communities with uncontrolled COVID-19 spread
NM's COVID-19 hospitalizations rise by 138% in one month
NM's COVID-19 hospitalizations rise by 138% in one month