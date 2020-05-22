Navajo graduates receive messages of hope | KOB 4
Navajo graduates receive messages of hope

Nathan O'Neal
Updated: May 22, 2020 06:44 PM
Created: May 22, 2020 05:48 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- As the Navajo Nation deals with the COVID-19 outbreak, the community is still finding time to send messages of hope to graduating Navajo students.

"I want to congratulate the graduates throughout the Navajo Nation and beyond for reaching your milestone," said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

Over the past few weeks, Nez, along with other community leaders, joined together to spread words of positivity to graduates.

"We're going through some hard times with COVID-19, but it's people like you who persevere, who don't give up, gives us strength and gives us hope for the Navajo people," Nez said.

Like many other schools across the country, Navajo Technical University moved its commencement ceremony online -- with virtual speeches from dignitaries. 

"You're graduating at a time in history when our world is dealing with enormous challenges," said U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland.

The governor also had a message for the graduates. 

"Congratulations to all of you," Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said. "Be safe and continue learning, and we can't wait to hire you."

As the Navajo Nation continues its fight with coronavirus, there were still words of hope for the future.

"Don't let COVID-19 stop you from pursuing your biggest dream," said Miss Navajo Shaandiin Parrish. "Use this as a time to reflect on your community, what does your community need and how can you achieve that."


