Navajo graduates receive messages of hope

Like many other schools across the country, Navajo Technical University moved its commencement ceremony online -- with virtual speeches from dignitaries.

"You're graduating at a time in history when our world is dealing with enormous challenges," said U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland.

The governor also had a message for the graduates.

"Congratulations to all of you," Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said. "Be safe and continue learning, and we can't wait to hire you."

As the Navajo Nation continues its fight with coronavirus, there were still words of hope for the future.

"Don't let COVID-19 stop you from pursuing your biggest dream," said Miss Navajo Shaandiin Parrish. "Use this as a time to reflect on your community, what does your community need and how can you achieve that."