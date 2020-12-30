Navajo health care workers stress the importance of getting vaccinated against COVID

"I think it was just kind of, the day had finally come," she said. "When I sat down, I literally started crying. It felt like a huge weight was lifted."

Dr. Tom is hoping to lead by example so that other Navajo members will get the vaccine to stomp out the virus.

"Do I expect them to? I don't know. Historically, no. Just because of all the atrocities that have been done to Native Americans by the U.S. government," she said.

Health leaders on the Nation fear a post-Christmas case surge is on its way, which is why they've extended its lockdown through Jan. 11.

