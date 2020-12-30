Navajo health care workers stress the importance of getting vaccinated against COVID

Colton Shone
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — As frontline workers start to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on the Navajo Nation, those same health care workers are stressing the importance of receiving one once it becomes widely available on the Nation.
Navajo family physician Dr. Michelle Tom has seen the dark side of COVID, and has been sharing her experiences on the front lines on her social media.
"It was a really hard day, for myself and colleagues," Dr. Tom said in a video diary.
Dr. Tom was one of the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on the Navajo Nation.
"I think it was just kind of, the day had finally come," she said. "When I sat down, I literally started crying. It felt like a huge weight was lifted."
Dr. Tom is hoping to lead by example so that other Navajo members will get the vaccine to stomp out the virus.
"Do I expect them to? I don't know. Historically, no. Just because of all the atrocities that have been done to Native Americans by the U.S. government," she said.
Health leaders on the Nation fear a post-Christmas case surge is on its way, which is why they've extended its lockdown through Jan. 11.
