Navajo health officials continue vaccine rollout amid decreasing COVID-19 case numbers | KOB 4
Patrick Hayes & The Associated Press
Created: January 21, 2021 08:31 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Navajo Nation health officials on Thursday reported 166 new COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths.

The latest figures bring the total reported coronavirus cases on the reservation to 26,782 with 940 known deaths.

Navajo health officials are continuing to administer the vaccine to elders and other high-risk patients after receiving another large shipment of more than 20,000 doses this week. 

"I just encourage everyone to wear your mask, continue social distancing. Our teams are doing a very good job regardless of whatever the weather is, we're going to continue to get the vaccine into the arms of people," said Roselyn Tso, director of the Navajo Area Indian Health Service. 

Altogether, nearly 50,000 doses have been delivered and more than 4,000 people on the Navajo Nation have received both shots. 

For more information about registering for the vaccine on the Navajo Nation, click here. 


