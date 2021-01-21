Navajo health officials continue vaccine rollout amid decreasing COVID-19 case numbers

Patrick Hayes & The Associated Press
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Navajo Nation health officials on Thursday reported 166 new COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths.
The latest figures bring the total reported coronavirus cases on the reservation to 26,782 with 940 known deaths.
Navajo health officials are continuing to administer the vaccine to elders and other high-risk patients after receiving another large shipment of more than 20,000 doses this week.
"I just encourage everyone to wear your mask, continue social distancing. Our teams are doing a very good job regardless of whatever the weather is, we're going to continue to get the vaccine into the arms of people," said Roselyn Tso, director of the Navajo Area Indian Health Service.
Altogether, nearly 50,000 doses have been delivered and more than 4,000 people on the Navajo Nation have received both shots.
