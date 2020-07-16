Navajo leader urges residents to stay home ahead of lockdown | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Navajo leader urges residents to stay home ahead of lockdown

Navajo leader urges residents to stay home ahead of lockdown

The Associated Press
Created: July 16, 2020 09:51 PM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Residents of the Navajo Nation are being encouraged to refrain from traveling ahead of a weekend lockdown meant to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Tribal President Jonathan Nez cited surges in cases off the reservation in making the request.

Advertisement

He says the tribe has to keep its guard up. It reported 79 new cases of the coronavirus Thursday on the reservation, bringing the total number of people infected to 8,486.

More than 6,200 people have recovered. The tribe also reported two additional deaths, which brings the toll to 407. 


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Hundreds gather for protest against quarantining, masks, governor's handling of COVID-19
Hundreds gather for protest against quarantining, masks, governor's handling of COVID-19
New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 300 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 300 additional COVID-19 cases
Carlsbad restaurant owner remains defiant following license suspension
Carlsbad restaurant owner remains defiant following license suspension
Albuquerque police arrest murder suspect in weekend shooting
Albuquerque police arrest murder suspect in weekend shooting
Capital High School student killed in Thursday morning shooting
Ivan Perez
Advertisement


Some breweries placing blame on pandemic, not governor, for loss of business
Some breweries placing blame on pandemic, not governor, for loss of business
Hundreds gather for protest against quarantining, masks, governor's handling of COVID-19
Hundreds gather for protest against quarantining, masks, governor's handling of COVID-19
Member of New Mexico Civil Guard announces he's running for Bernalillo County sheriff
Member of New Mexico Civil Guard announces he's running for Bernalillo County sheriff
Carlsbad restaurant owner remains defiant following license suspension
Carlsbad restaurant owner remains defiant following license suspension
Organizations attempt to address child care needs as schools plan for reopening
Organizations attempt to address child care needs as schools plan for reopening