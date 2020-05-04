Navajo leader urges unity after mayor's alcoholism comment | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Navajo leader urges unity after mayor's alcoholism comment

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez greets elder Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez greets elder | 

The Associated Press
Created: May 04, 2020 04:57 PM

PAGE, Ariz. (AP) — The president of the Navajo Nation is calling on elected officials in towns that border the reservation to work with the tribe to combat the coronavirus.

Jonathan Nez made the comments in response to an online post by the mayor of nearby Page, Arizona. He wrote online that he wished the tribe would put more resources into battling alcoholism. The mayor has since apologized.

Advertisement

While he understands alcoholism is a problem, Nez says those comments have far-reaching implications and urged him to be more respectful of the relationship between Navajos and the city of Page.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Another New Mexico city vows to reopen despite health order
Another New Mexico city vows to reopen despite health order
Albuquerque City Council debates resolution that could allow businesses to reopen earlier
Albuquerque City Council debates resolution that could allow businesses to reopen earlier
Pandemic impacts New Mexico chile farmers
Pandemic impacts New Mexico chile farmers
New Mexico reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths, 189 additional cases
New Mexico reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths, 189 additional cases
UNM Hospital having trouble getting highly-touted drug to treat COVID-19 patients
UNM Hospital having trouble getting highly-touted drug to treat COVID-19 patients
Advertisement


State establishes tougher guidelines for COVID-19 testing at nursing homes
State establishes tougher guidelines for COVID-19 testing at nursing homes
UNM Hospital having trouble getting highly-touted drug to treat COVID-19 patients
UNM Hospital having trouble getting highly-touted drug to treat COVID-19 patients
Pandemic impacts New Mexico chile farmers
Pandemic impacts New Mexico chile farmers
New Mexico reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths, 189 additional cases
New Mexico reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths, 189 additional cases
Albuquerque City Council debates resolution that could allow businesses to reopen earlier
Albuquerque City Council debates resolution that could allow businesses to reopen earlier