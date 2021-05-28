Navajo man to appear on American Ninja Warrior | KOB 4
Navajo man to appear on American Ninja Warrior

Colton Shone
Updated: May 28, 2021 09:18 PM
Created: May 28, 2021 03:56 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Navajo Nation is rooting for one of its members who is set to appear on NBC's American Ninja Warrior.

Gallup-native Patterson Yazzie III will tackle the extreme course Monday.

Patterson said he learned he was selected for the show in January.

"It's not every day that you have someone like me get this opportunity. You have Indigenous people going out there, doing their own thing and wanting to be successful, and for me, it was just doing away with the stereotype of how others look at Native Americans," he said. "That was the best part for me."
 
Patterson said he wants to inspire Native youth to live health and active lifestyles.

"I was a pretty big kid, man. In high school and middle school, I almost tipped over 250 pounds. Now, I'm 170 and love it," he said.

Monday's episode airs at 7 p.m. on KOB 4.


