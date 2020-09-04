Navajo mother has reservations about sending her children back to school

Despite the struggles her family faces, Jefferson said she does not feel comfortable sending her kids back to school when they get the green light to go back.



"Not right now. You know, I'm not going to play games with my kids' life and send them in right now," she said.

Jefferson said her family is holding out for a COVID-19 vaccine.

She also said her kids have learned to adapt to the challenges of distance learning.

"I think it's working," she said.

Gallup-McKinley Schools allows students the option to be “e-learners” when they’re allowed to go back. They can also change their preference when they feel comfortable.