Navajo Nation: 168 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths

Jonathan Fjeld
Created: January 06, 2022 09:31 AM
WINDOW ROCK, ARIZ. – The Navajo Nation reported 168 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths Wednesday.
The total number of positive cases is now 41,971 – including 24 delayed reported cases – and 39,602 individuals have recovered. The death toll now stands at 1,592.
422,580 COVID-19 tests have been administered on the Navajo Nation. No hospitalization figures were released.
The Navajo Nation reported its first omicron case Monday.
