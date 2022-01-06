Navajo Nation: 168 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths | KOB 4
Navajo Nation: 168 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths

WINDOW ROCK, ARIZ. – The Navajo Nation reported 168 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths Wednesday.

The total number of positive cases is now 41,971 – including 24 delayed reported cases – and 39,602 individuals have recovered. The death toll now stands at 1,592.

422,580 COVID-19 tests have been administered on the Navajo Nation. No hospitalization figures were released. 

The Navajo Nation reported its first omicron case Monday


