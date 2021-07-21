Navajo Nation: 17 new COVID cases, no deaths 3rd day in row | KOB 4
Navajo Nation: 17 new COVID cases, no deaths 3rd day in row

The Associated Press
Created: July 21, 2021 11:21 AM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Tuesday reported 17 new COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths for the third consecutive day.

The latest numbers brought the total number of coronavirus-related cases on the vast reservation to 31,218 since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

The number of known deaths remained at 1,366.

The Navajo Nation recently relaxed restrictions to allow visitors to travel on the reservation and visit popular attractions like Canyon de Chelly and Monument Valley.

The reservation is the country’s largest at 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometers) and it covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

While cases are down, Navajo leaders are urging residents to continue wearing masks and get vaccinated.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

