Navajo Nation: 18 more COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

Created: September 20, 2021 01:31 PM
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Sunday reported 18 more COVID-19 cases but no additional deaths for the second time in the three days.
The latest numbers pushed the largest Native American territory’s totals to 33,531 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,429 virus deaths since the first case was reported in March 2020.
The tribe had reported 54 more cases and two deaths Thursday, 55 cases with no deaths on Friday and 63 cases with one death on Saturday.
Navajo officials say all Navajo Nation executive branch employees will need to be fully vaccinated against the virus by the end of September or submit to regular testing.
