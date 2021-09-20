Navajo Nation: 18 more COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths | KOB 4

Navajo Nation: 18 more COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

Navajo Nation: 18 more COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

AP
Created: September 20, 2021 01:31 PM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Sunday reported 18 more COVID-19 cases but no additional deaths for the second time in the three days.

The latest numbers pushed the largest Native American territory’s totals to 33,531 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,429 virus deaths since the first case was reported in March 2020.  

The tribe had reported 54 more cases and two deaths Thursday, 55 cases with no deaths on Friday and 63 cases with one death on Saturday.

Navajo officials say all Navajo Nation executive branch employees will need to be fully vaccinated against the virus by the end of September or submit to regular testing.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

4 Investigates: Former animal shelter employee speaks out on deplorable conditions
4 Investigates: Former animal shelter employee speaks out on deplorable conditions
Costco shopper returns to find hateful note on her car
Costco shopper returns to find hateful note on her car
University and Bobby Foster reopened after hazmat incident
University and Bobby Foster reopened after hazmat incident
21-year-old charged with murder after shooting panhandler
21-year-old charged with murder after shooting panhandler
Former state Rep. Sheryl Williams Stapleton indicted on criminal charges
State Rep. Sheryl Williams Stapleton