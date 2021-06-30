Navajo Nation: 3 COVID cases, no deaths for 3rd day in row | KOB 4

The Associated Press
Created: June 30, 2021 09:15 AM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Tuesday reported three new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths for the third consecutive day.

Tribal health officials say the sprawling reservation that stretches into New Mexico, Arizona and Utah now has seen 30,993 cases of the coronavirus since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

The known death toll remains at 1,352.

Health officials said last week that the first case of the Delta variant has been identified on the reservation.

The variant has become prevalent in the U.S. over the past few weeks and has been detected in many states, including the Four Corners states.


