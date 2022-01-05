Navajo Nation: 35 more COVID-19 cases, no deaths for 2nd day | KOB 4

Navajo Nation: 35 more COVID-19 cases, no deaths for 2nd day

The Associated Press
Created: January 05, 2022 07:18 AM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation reported 35 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday, but no additional deaths for at least the second consecutive day.

The latest numbers pushed the number of cases on the Navajo Nation since the pandemic began to 41,779 including 87 delayed reported cases. The death toll remains at 1,590.

Tribal President Jonathan Nez says the omicron variant was detected in the Utah portion of the Navajo Nation this week.

Based on cases from Dec. 17-30, the Navajo Department of Health has issued an advisory for 42 communities due to uncontrolled spread of the coronavirus.


