Navajo Nation: 35 more COVID cases, no deaths 3rd day in row | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Navajo Nation: 35 more COVID cases, no deaths 3rd day in row

Navajo Nation: 35 more COVID cases, no deaths 3rd day in row

The Associated Press
Created: December 07, 2021 08:07 PM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Tuesday reported 35 more COVID-19 cases, but no deaths for the third consecutive day.

The latest numbers pushed the tribe’s total cases since the pandemic began to 40,171. The known death toll remains at 1,551.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez has again called for everyone on the vast reservation to get a booster shot and wear masks.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Albuquerque restaurant owner frustrated following 5 break-ins
Albuquerque restaurant owner frustrated following 5 break-ins
Police: 6 injured in NE Albuquerque crash
Police: 6 injured in NE Albuquerque crash
New Mexico reports 11 new deaths, 969 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 11 new deaths, 969 additional COVID-19 cases
NMDOT: 1 employee killed, 2 injured in work zone crash
NMDOT: 1 employee killed, 2 injured in work zone crash
AFR warns of uptick in fires as colder weather approaches
AFR warns of uptick in fires as colder weather approaches