Navajo Nation: 35 more COVID cases, no deaths 3rd day in row

The Associated Press
Created: December 07, 2021 08:07 PM
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Tuesday reported 35 more COVID-19 cases, but no deaths for the third consecutive day.
The latest numbers pushed the tribe’s total cases since the pandemic began to 40,171. The known death toll remains at 1,551.
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez has again called for everyone on the vast reservation to get a booster shot and wear masks.
