Navajo Nation: 37 more COVID cases, no deaths 2nd day in row

The Associated Press
Created: December 14, 2021 08:09 PM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Tuesday reported 37 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths for the second consecutive day.

The latest numbers pushed the tribe’s total to 40,571 cases since the pandemic began. The known death toll remains at 1,562.

Based on cases from Nov. 26-Dec. 9, the Navajo Department of Health issued an advisory for 58 communities due to uncontrolled spread of COVID-19.

Tribal President Jonathan Nez has issued a reminder to get the vaccine or the booster as the Christmas holiday approaches. 


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

