Navajo Nation: 37 new COVID-19 cases, one additional death

Created: August 25, 2021 08:42 AM
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Tuesday reported 37 new COVID-19 cases and one more death.
The latest numbers pushed the tribe’s totals to 32,315 COVID-19 cases and 1,398 known deaths since the pandemic began more than a year ago.
Tribal President Jonathan Nez has said all Navajo Nation executive branch employees will need to be fully vaccinated against the virus that causes COVID-19 by the end of September or be required to submit to regular testing.
The new rules apply to full, part-time and temporary employees, including those working for tribal enterprises like utilities, shopping centers and casinos.
