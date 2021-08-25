Navajo Nation: 37 new COVID-19 cases, one additional death | KOB 4
Navajo Nation: 37 new COVID-19 cases, one additional death

AP
Created: August 25, 2021 08:42 AM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Tuesday reported 37 new COVID-19 cases and one more death.

The latest numbers pushed the tribe’s totals to 32,315 COVID-19 cases and 1,398 known deaths since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

Tribal President Jonathan Nez has said all Navajo Nation executive branch employees will need to be fully vaccinated against the virus that causes COVID-19 by the end of September or be required to submit to regular testing.

The new rules apply to full, part-time and temporary employees, including those working for tribal enterprises like utilities, shopping centers and casinos.


