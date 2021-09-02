Navajo Nation: 49 new COVID-19 cases, one additional death

Jonathan Fjeld
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Wednesday reported 49 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death.
The death was the Navajo Nation's first reported COVID-19-related death in the last four days, bringing the pandemic death toll to 1,404 known deaths. There have been 32,650 total cases.
Tribal President Jonathan Nez has said all Navajo Nation executive branch employees will need to be fully vaccinated against the virus that causes COVID-19 by the end of September or be required to submit to regular testing. The new rules apply to full, part-time and temporary employees, including those working for tribal enterprises like utilities, shopping centers and casinos.
