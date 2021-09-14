Navajo Nation: 50 new cases, 2 additional deaths

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases is now at 33,290. There have also been 1,421 deaths.

“During this time of the year, Navajo Nation celebrates annual fairs across each agency. However, the fairs have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some neighboring states have state fairs, and we want to remind our citizens to be vigilant. COVID-19 and its variants are still among us, and we have to wear face masks in public and avoid unnecessary travel. Stay safe and continue to pray for our communities,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.