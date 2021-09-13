Navajo Nation: 6 additional COVID-19 cases, no deaths | KOB 4
Jamesha Begay
Created: September 13, 2021 08:46 PM

WINDOW ROCK, ARIZ. — The Navajo Nation on Monday reported 6 additional COVID-19 cases and no deaths.

The U.S.'s largest Native American territory has seen 33,240 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,419 virus deaths since the pandemic began.

Navajo officials are urging people to get vaccinated, wear masks while in public and minimize their travel. Officials say all Navajo Nation executive branch employees will need to be fully vaccinated against the virus by the end of September or submit to regular testing. The new rules apply to full, part-time and temporary employees.


