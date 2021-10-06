Navajo Nation: 65 new COVID-19 cases and 1st death in 7 days

The Associated Press
Created: October 06, 2021 08:22 PM
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Wednesday reported 65 more COVID-19 cases and one death.
It was the first time in seven days that the tribe reported a coronavirus-related death.
The latest numbers pushed the tribe’s totals to 34,260 confirmed COVID-19 cases from the virus since the pandemic began more than a year ago. The known death toll now is 1,448.
Navajo officials still are urging people to get vaccinated, wear masks while in public and minimize their travel.
