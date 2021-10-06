Navajo Nation: 65 new COVID-19 cases and 1st death in 7 days | KOB 4
Navajo Nation: 65 new COVID-19 cases and 1st death in 7 days

The Associated Press
Created: October 06, 2021 08:22 PM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Wednesday reported 65 more COVID-19 cases and one death.

It was the first time in seven days that the tribe reported a coronavirus-related death.

The latest numbers pushed the tribe’s totals to 34,260 confirmed COVID-19 cases from the virus since the pandemic began more than a year ago. The known death toll now is 1,448.

 Navajo officials still are urging people to get vaccinated, wear masks while in public and minimize their travel.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

