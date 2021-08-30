Navajo Nation: 97 new COVID-19 cases, three more deaths over three-day period | KOB 4
Navajo Nation: 97 new COVID-19 cases, three more deaths over three-day period

AP, Jonathan Fjeld
Created: August 30, 2021 10:42 AM

WINDOW ROCK, ARIZ. – The Navajo Nation reported 97 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths over a three-day period from Aug. 27 to 29. 

38 new cases were reported Friday, 35 new cases and three additional deaths were reported Saturday and 24 new cases were reported Sunday. 

Tribal President Jonathan Nez says the daily increase in cases is in line with other places across the country.

There have now been 32,469 COVID-19 cases and 1,400 deaths reported on the Navajo Nation since the pandemic began. 


