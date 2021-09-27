Navajo Nation: 98 more COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths over three-day period | KOB 4

Navajo Nation: 98 more COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths over three-day period

Jonathan Fjeld
Created: September 27, 2021 09:48 AM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Sunday reported 36 more COVID-19 cases and three more deaths.

The latest numbers pushed the largest Native American territory's totals to 33,780 confirmed COVID-19 cases from the virus since the first case was reported in April 2020. The known death toll now is 1,442.

Tribal health officials also reported 40 new cases and two deaths Friday with 22 cases and no deaths on Saturday. 


