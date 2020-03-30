Navajo Nation announces 20 new confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths

Justine Lopez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The Navajo Department of Health and Navajo Area Indian Health Service announced 20 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and three new COVID-19-related deaths Monday. The total number of confirmed positive cases has now reached 148 with five confirmed deaths.
The 148 counties include the positive cases:
Navajo County, AZ: 69
Apache County, AZ: 16 *changed due to clarification of one individual’s residency
Coconino County, AZ: 32
McKinley County, NM: 9
San Juan County, NM: 15
Cibola County, NM: 1
San Juan County, UT: 6
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez announced a curfew would go into effect beginning Monday from 8 p.m. - 5 a.m.
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.
