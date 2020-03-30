Navajo Nation announces 20 new confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Navajo Nation announces 20 new confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths

Navajo Nation announces 20 new confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths

Justine Lopez
Updated: March 30, 2020 08:50 PM
Created: March 30, 2020 08:30 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The Navajo Department of Health and Navajo Area Indian Health Service announced 20 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and three new COVID-19-related deaths Monday. The total number of confirmed positive cases has now reached 148 with five confirmed deaths.

The 148 counties include the positive cases:

Advertisement

Navajo County, AZ: 69

Apache County, AZ: 16 *changed due to clarification of one individual’s residency

Coconino County, AZ: 32

McKinley County, NM: 9

San Juan County, NM: 15

Cibola County, NM: 1

San Juan County, UT: 6

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez announced a curfew would go into effect beginning Monday from 8 p.m. -  5 a.m. 

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Pres. Trump approves Gov. Lujan Grisham's request for Army hospital
Pres. Trump approves Gov. Lujan Grisham's request for Army hospital
Mayor Keller announces $500K Micro-Business Relief Program
Mayor Keller announces $500K Micro-Business Relief Program
Study: New Mexico receives a 'C' for social distancing
Study: New Mexico receives a 'C' for social distancing
2 new COVID-19 deaths reported in New Mexico as total cases rise to 281
2 new COVID-19 deaths reported in New Mexico as total cases rise to 281
APD: Suspect dies at UNM Hospital after officer-involved shooting
APD: Suspect dies at UNM Hospital after officer-involved shooting
Advertisement


Navajo Nation announces 20 new confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths
Navajo Nation announces 20 new confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths
Who is eligible to receive a coronavirus stimulus check?
Who is eligible to receive a coronavirus stimulus check?
KOB 4's Chris Ramirez details his personal journey with COVID-19
KOB 4's Chris Ramirez details his personal journey with COVID-19
Advocacy group donates electronic tablets to nursing homes and assisted living facilities
Advocacy group donates electronic tablets to nursing homes and assisted living facilities
MVD to waive late fees, NMSP directed to not issue citations for expired plates
MVD to waive late fees, NMSP directed to not issue citations for expired plates