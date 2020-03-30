Navajo Nation announces 20 new confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths

Coconino County, AZ: 32

McKinley County, NM: 9

San Juan County, NM: 15

Cibola County, NM: 1

San Juan County, UT: 6

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez announced a curfew would go into effect beginning Monday from 8 p.m. - 5 a.m.

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.