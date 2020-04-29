Navajo Nation asks people to not travel beyond tribe's border

Nathan O’Neal
Created: April 29, 2020 06:19 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- As the Navajo Nation prepares for another weekend curfew, tribal members are being asked not to travel outside the nation's borders.
"Our goal is to keep everybody local when it comes to the first of the month," said Division of Economic Development Director JT WIllie. "You know, we've been so used to traveling off reservation to the border towns to visit Gallup, Farmington, Flagstaff."
"It's really up to all of us if we want our Navajo Nation to open back up," said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez. "Let's all help each other to flatten the curve so that we can begin to open back up our nation."
Federal relief money has been slow to arrive, but following a victory in court, tribal officials are hoping they'll soon get their share of $8 billion.
"When that money comes in, I don't doubt that the president and the executive staff will put a plan together to address the telecommunication, to address the infrastructure, to address COVID-19 needs to combat this coronavirus," said Navajo Nation Council Delegate Leonard Tsosie.
Tribe officials believe about 80% of Navajos are following orders to stay at home. The Navajo Nation has reported more than 700 cases of COVID-19 in New Mexico.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company