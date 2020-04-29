Navajo Nation asks people to not travel beyond tribe's border

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- As the Navajo Nation prepares for another weekend curfew, tribal members are being asked not to travel outside the nation's borders.

"Our goal is to keep everybody local when it comes to the first of the month," said Division of Economic Development Director JT WIllie. "You know, we've been so used to traveling off reservation to the border towns to visit Gallup, Farmington, Flagstaff."