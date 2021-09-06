Navajo Nation: 173 new cases, eight additional deaths over three-day period

Jonathan Fjeld
WINDOW ROCK, ARIZ. – The Navajo Nation reported 173 new cases and eight additional deaths over a three-day period, from September 3-6.
The Navajo Nation on Friday reported 74 new cases, 60 new recoveries and one more death related to COVID-19; 53 new cases, 115 new recoveries and seven more deaths on Saturday; 46 new cases and 44 new recoveries but no additional deaths on Sunday.
The total number of positive COVID-19 cases is now 32,955. There have been 31,159 individuals who have recovered and 1,414 total deaths.
