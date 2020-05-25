Navajo Nation community leaders honor fallen veterans

The ceremony was live-streamed for the first time due to the risk of COVID-19.

“Today we cannot meet in our usual ways. We cannot observe this day like we used to,” said Myron Lizer, Navajo Nation vice president. “Today we are fighting a different kind of battle.”

Navajo dignitaries are grappling with the threats of today, while honoring the sacrifices of the past.

“My grandfather was a code talker. His name was Paul Parrish, so this holiday is significant for my family and important to me because it's a time that our family remembers the sacrifice he made not only for our family but for our county as well,” said Shaandiin Parrish, Miss Navajo Nation.

The work to support Navajo veterans is continuing on this Memorial Day as volunteers worked to hand out food, water and supplies to veterans in need.

“I just pray that everyone continues to take care of one another and stay safe out there,” said Navajo Nation First Lady Phefelia Nez.

