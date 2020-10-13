Navajo Nation concerned about potential Census undercount

Through those efforts, they’ve managed to reach 93% of the Navajo Nation.

"So we are getting to a really good number for Navajo Nation," said Shadana Sultan, tribal partnership specialist. "we’re just doing that final push for anyone to go ahead, get online, call by phone, or if you haven’t done so yet, send in that paper form.”

The Census will decide how much each state gets in federal dollars.

In New Mexico, the state loses about $3,700 for every person that doesn’t get counted. The pandemic has highlighted the need for an accurate count and additional federal resources on tribal land.

“I will say that one of the things that some people have really realized during this pandemic is how funds and resources reach those communities," Sultan said. "So testing kit numbers, those are based on and calculated on Census data-- things like that have an effect on your community.”

Despite the Supreme Court's decision, officials are encouraging people to fill out their Census immediately.

Click here to fill out the 2020 Census