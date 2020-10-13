Navajo Nation concerned about potential Census undercount

Patrick Hayes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The U.S. Supreme Court's decision to side with the Trump administration and halt the Census count could have dire consequences on the Navajo Nation.
Officials at the state and federal told KOB 4 it's not clear when they will stop counting, however, the court's decision gives them permission to stop immediately.
Officials on the Navajo Nation fear a stop to the count will lead to an undercount of their people.
Census officials said a lot of their data from the Navajo Nation has come from knocking on doors or through phone calls.
Through those efforts, they’ve managed to reach 93% of the Navajo Nation.
"So we are getting to a really good number for Navajo Nation," said Shadana Sultan, tribal partnership specialist. "we’re just doing that final push for anyone to go ahead, get online, call by phone, or if you haven’t done so yet, send in that paper form.”
The Census will decide how much each state gets in federal dollars.
In New Mexico, the state loses about $3,700 for every person that doesn’t get counted. The pandemic has highlighted the need for an accurate count and additional federal resources on tribal land.
“I will say that one of the things that some people have really realized during this pandemic is how funds and resources reach those communities," Sultan said. "So testing kit numbers, those are based on and calculated on Census data-- things like that have an effect on your community.”
Despite the Supreme Court's decision, officials are encouraging people to fill out their Census immediately.
