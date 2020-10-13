Navajo Nation concerned about potential Census undercount | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Navajo Nation concerned about potential Census undercount

Patrick Hayes
Updated: October 13, 2020 06:14 PM
Created: October 13, 2020 04:51 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The U.S. Supreme Court's decision to side with the Trump administration and halt the Census count could have dire consequences on the Navajo Nation.

Officials at the state and federal told KOB 4 it's not clear when they will stop counting, however, the court's decision gives them permission to stop immediately.

Advertisement

Officials on the Navajo Nation fear a stop to the count will lead to an undercount of their people. 

Census officials said a lot of their data from the Navajo Nation has come from knocking on doors or through phone calls.

Through those efforts, they’ve managed to reach 93% of the Navajo Nation. 

"So we are getting to a really good number for Navajo Nation," said Shadana Sultan, tribal partnership specialist. "we’re just doing that final push for anyone to go ahead, get online, call by phone, or if you haven’t done so yet, send in that paper form.”

The Census will decide how much each state gets in federal dollars.

In New Mexico, the state loses about $3,700 for every person that doesn’t get counted. The pandemic has highlighted the need for an accurate count and additional federal resources on tribal land.

“I will say that one of the things that some people have really realized during this pandemic is how funds and resources reach those communities," Sultan said. "So testing kit numbers, those are based on and calculated on Census data-- things like that have an effect on your community.”

Despite the Supreme Court's decision, officials are encouraging people to fill out their Census immediately.

Click here to fill out the 2020 Census


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Governor Lujan Grisham announces new restrictions to slow spread of COVID-19
Governor Lujan Grisham announces new restrictions to slow spread of COVID-19
Protesters knock down obelisk monument on Santa Fe Plaza
Protesters knock down obelisk monument on Santa Fe Plaza
Police respond to fatal shooting at Albuquerque church parking lot
Police respond to fatal shooting at Albuquerque church parking lot
New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 389 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 389 additional COVID-19 cases
Suspect in APD officer-involved shooting was connected to earlier homicide
Suspect in APD officer-involved shooting was connected to earlier homicide
Advertisement


Police reveal more information about suspect involved in homicide, officer-involved shooting
Police reveal more information about suspect involved in homicide, officer-involved shooting
Governor Lujan Grisham announces new restrictions to slow spread of COVID-19
Governor Lujan Grisham announces new restrictions to slow spread of COVID-19
Keller says Albuquerque is prepared to handle COVID-19 outbreak at homeless shelter
Keller says Albuquerque is prepared to handle COVID-19 outbreak at homeless shelter
ABQ Business First: How crime impacts businesses
ABQ Business First: How crime impacts businesses
Santa Fe mayor criticized for city's response to obelisk being torn down
Santa Fe mayor criticized for city's response to obelisk being torn down