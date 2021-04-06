Navajo Nation confirms 6 new COVID-19 cases, but no deaths | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Navajo Nation confirms 6 new COVID-19 cases, but no deaths

Navajo Nation confirms 6 new COVID-19 cases, but no deaths

The Associated Press
Created: April 06, 2021 07:23 AM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Monday reported six new confirmed COVID-19 cases, but no deaths.

The latest figures bring the pandemic totals on the tribe’s reservation, which includes parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah, increased to 30,178 cases and 1,258 known deaths.

Tribal President Jonathan Nez has reminded people that one virus variant has been confirmed to be on the Navajo Nation.

In a statement, Nez says it’s crucial to keep sticking to mitigation measures including wearing masks, social distancing and constant handwashing.

Tribal leaders plan to hold a virtual townhall Tuesday to give more updates.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Police investigate 'possible' homicide in SE Albuquerque
Police investigate 'possible' homicide in SE Albuquerque
Local photographer captures high-speed car chase
Local photographer captures high-speed car chase
One of the mothers involved in drunk driving crash makes first court appearance
One of the mothers involved in drunk driving crash makes first court appearance
Family of missing Bloomfield man asks community for help
Family of missing Bloomfield man asks community for help
New Mexico reports 0 new deaths, 96 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 0 new deaths, 96 additional COVID-19 cases