Navajo Nation confirms 6 new COVID-19 cases, but no deaths

The Associated Press
Created: April 06, 2021 07:23 AM
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Monday reported six new confirmed COVID-19 cases, but no deaths.
The latest figures bring the pandemic totals on the tribe’s reservation, which includes parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah, increased to 30,178 cases and 1,258 known deaths.
Tribal President Jonathan Nez has reminded people that one virus variant has been confirmed to be on the Navajo Nation.
In a statement, Nez says it’s crucial to keep sticking to mitigation measures including wearing masks, social distancing and constant handwashing.
Tribal leaders plan to hold a virtual townhall Tuesday to give more updates.
(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)