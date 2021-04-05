Navajo Nation confirms 7 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death | KOB 4
Navajo Nation confirms 7 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

Navajo Nation confirms 7 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

The Associated Press
Created: April 05, 2021 09:03 AM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation has reported seven additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and one additional death.

The latest figures released Sunday bring the pandemic totals on the tribe’s reservation, which includes parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah, increased to 30,172 cases and 1,258 deaths.

Tribal President Jonathan Nez reminded people that one virus variant has been confirmed to be on the Navajo Nation.

Nez says it’s crucial to keep sticking to mitigation measures including wearing masks, social distancing and constant handwashing.

Tribal leaders plan to hold a virtual townhall Tuesday to give more updates.

In all, more than 16,000 people on the Navajo Nation have recovered from COVID-19.


