Navajo Nation considers coronavirus curfew sentencing change | KOB 4
Navajo Nation considers coronavirus curfew sentencing change

The Associated Press
Updated: September 11, 2020 11:12 AM
Created: September 11, 2020 11:09 AM

GALLUP, N.M. (AP) — A proposal to amend sentencing for people caught breaking the Navajo Nation coronavirus curfew is awaiting consideration by the Navajo Nation Council.

Currently, judges have the option of sentencing offenders to 30 days in jail or with a fine worth up to $1,000.

One judge in Chinle, Arizona issued a warning to a curfew offender.

Under the new guidelines, first-time rule-breakers of the 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew will pay $500 fines. Second-time culprits will pay $1,000 fines.

Third-time wrongdoers will be subject to $1,000 fines and prison sentences of up to 30 days.


