Navajo Nation expands COVID isolation sites

In a recent virtual update, he said the sites are in Gallup, Farmington and Shiprock on the New Mexico side and in Chinle, Kayenta, Tuba City and Winslow on the Arizona side.

"So that we can free up these hospital beds—that way you get the care there and those that are really in need of immediate medical attention will be able to be in those hospital beds or emergency rooms," said Nez. "And I know that people may be ashamed to go to a hotel where they're isolating or even a big gymnasium but during the winter season now and it's cold out there you know you want to not spread the virus—you have the ability ladies and gentlemen to isolate yourselves."