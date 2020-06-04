Navajo Nation extends closures to July 5, ends weekend lockdowns

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 128 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 5,533 with 259 deaths.

A new executive order is extending the closure of Navajo Nation government offices and entities to July 5. The daily curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. will continue as usual, but the 57-hour weekend lockdowns will not be in effect.