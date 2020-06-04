Navajo Nation extends closures to July 5, ends weekend lockdowns | KOB 4
Navajo Nation extends closures to July 5, ends weekend lockdowns

Navajo Nation extends closures to July 5, ends weekend lockdowns

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: June 04, 2020 09:35 AM
Created: June 04, 2020 09:03 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 128 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 5,533 with 259 deaths. 

A new executive order is extending the closure of Navajo Nation government offices and entities to July 5. The daily curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. will continue as usual, but the 57-hour weekend lockdowns will not be in effect.  

"As we reflected on the COVID-19 data and the recommendations from health care professionals, we have decided to pause the 57-hour weekend lockdowns on the Navajo Nation," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "However, the seven-day curfews are still active and enforced. The end of the 57-hour lockdown does not mean that we can let our guards down because the virus is still within our communities."

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit: 

  • Chinle Service Unit: 1,458
  • Crownpoint Service Unit: 546
  • Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 301
  • Gallup Service Unit: 949
  • Kayenta Service Unit: 855
  • Shiprock Service Unit: 936
  • Tuba City Service Unit: 471
  • Winslow Service Unit: 114
  • 31 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit  

Preliminary reports show that approximately 2,029 people have recovered from COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation. The latest data indicates that the COVID-19 surge peak for the Navajo Area Indian Health Service was in late April — from April 21 to April 26. 

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

