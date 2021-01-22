Navajo Nation extends stay-at-home order, lifts weekend lockdowns for more vaccinations | KOB 4

Navajo Nation extends stay-at-home order, lifts weekend lockdowns for more vaccinations

Navajo Nation extends stay-at-home order, lifts weekend lockdowns for more vaccinations

Christina Rodriguez
Created: January 22, 2021 07:22 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Nation administration extended its stay-at-home order Thursday. The emergency order will be extended through at least Feb. 15 due to the high rate of cases on the Nation.

However, 57-hour weekend lockdowns will be lifted so health care facilities can administer more vaccines over the weekend. 

"Our goal is to vaccinate as many of our people as possible and this helps with that effort," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "Essential businesses will have limited operating hours, including weekends, which will allow residents to purchase essential items as well." 

Here are the key takeaways:

  • Stay-at-home order extended through Feb. 15, with the exception of essential workers, essential errands, and emergencies
  • Daily curfew in effect from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.
  • Essential businesses may operate between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily
  • Avoid public gatherings, wear a mask, maintain social distancing
  • Weekend lockdowns lifted 

The Navajo Department of Health reported 166 new COVID-19 cases and seven additional deaths Thursday.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 26,782 with 13,762 recoveries. The total number of known deaths is now at 940. 

On Thursday, New Mexico reported 997 new COVID-19 cases, Utah reported 2,089 cases, and Arizona reported 9,398 cases. 

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit: 

  • Chinle Service Unit: 4,970
  • Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,687
  • Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 2,764
  • Gallup Service Unit: 4,284
  • Kayenta Service Unit: 2,459
  • Shiprock Service Unit: 4,696
  • Tuba City Service Unit: 3,179
  • Winslow Service Unit: 1,706
  • 37 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit  

To read the latest public health emergency order, click here.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

19-year-old left to raise younger sister after mother's murder
19-year-old left to raise younger sister after mother's murder
4 Investigates: The governor’s pardons
4 Investigates: The governor’s pardons
NMDOH cancels teacher vaccination event for Rio Rancho Public Schools
NMDOH cancels teacher vaccination event for Rio Rancho Public Schools
New Mexico reports 35 new deaths, 997 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 35 new deaths, 997 additional COVID-19 cases
Biden’s executive actions to impact New Mexico
Biden’s executive actions to impact New Mexico