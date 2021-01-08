Navajo Nation extends stay-at-home order through Jan. 25

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Nation administration extended its stay-at-home order Thursday. The emergency order will be extended through Monday, Jan. 25 due to an increase of daily COVID-19 cases.

"We are now seeing the impact of the recent holidays in terms of new cases of COVID-19," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "The high numbers of daily cases are likely due to in-person family gatherings that occurred during the holidays, which means the spread of the virus now creates additional risks for us all. At this point, the risks associated with COVID-19 are far too great to let up now."