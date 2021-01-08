Navajo Nation extends stay-at-home order through Jan. 25

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: January 08, 2021 08:14 AM
Created: January 08, 2021 08:03 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Nation administration extended its stay-at-home order Thursday. The emergency order will be extended through Monday, Jan. 25 due to an increase of daily COVID-19 cases.
"We are now seeing the impact of the recent holidays in terms of new cases of COVID-19," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "The high numbers of daily cases are likely due to in-person family gatherings that occurred during the holidays, which means the spread of the virus now creates additional risks for us all. At this point, the risks associated with COVID-19 are far too great to let up now."
Here are some of the key takeaways:
The Navajo Department of Health reported 257 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths Thursday.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 10,141 with 7,240 recoveries. The total number of known deaths is now 844.
On Thursday, New Mexico reported 1,841 new COVID-19 cases, Utah reported 4,597 cases, and Arizona reported 9,913 cases.
Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:
According to Nez, the Navajo Area IHS will begin a campaign next week to vaccinate elderly and high-risk citizens who are 65 years and older.
To read the latest public health emergency order, click here.
