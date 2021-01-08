Navajo Nation extends stay-at-home order through Jan. 25 | KOB 4

Navajo Nation extends stay-at-home order through Jan. 25

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: January 08, 2021 08:14 AM
Created: January 08, 2021 08:03 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Nation administration extended its stay-at-home order Thursday. The emergency order will be extended through Monday, Jan. 25 due to an increase of daily COVID-19 cases. 

"We are now seeing the impact of the recent holidays in terms of new cases of COVID-19," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "The high numbers of daily cases are likely due to in-person family gatherings that occurred during the holidays, which means the spread of the virus now creates additional risks for us all. At this point, the risks associated with COVID-19 are far too great to let up now." 

Here are some of the key takeaways: 

  • The stay-at-home order requires all residents to remain home 24/7 with the exception of essential workers, essential errands and emergency situations. 
  • The Nation will reimplement full 57-hour weekend lockdowns through Jan. 25. They will begin at 8 p.m. on Fridays. 
  • Essential businesses that provide drive-thru and curbside services — including gas stations, grocery stores, laundromats, and restaurants — can operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays only.
  • Wear a mask in public, avoid public gatherings and maintain social distancing. 

The Navajo Department of Health reported 257 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths Thursday.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 10,141 with 7,240 recoveries. The total number of known deaths is now 844. 

On Thursday, New Mexico reported 1,841 new COVID-19 cases, Utah reported 4,597 cases, and Arizona reported 9,913 cases. 

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit: 

  • Chinle Service Unit: 4,562
  • Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,497
  • Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 2,582
  • Gallup Service Unit: 3,934
  • Kayenta Service Unit: 2,321
  • Shiprock Service Unit: 4,300
  • Tuba City Service Unit: 2,755
  • Winslow Service Unit: 1,541
  • 29 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit  

According to Nez, the Navajo Area IHS will begin a campaign next week to vaccinate elderly and high-risk citizens who are 65 years and older. 

To read the latest public health emergency order, click here.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

