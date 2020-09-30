Navajo Nation extends weekend lockdowns through mid-October

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: September 30, 2020 11:47 AM
Created: September 30, 2020 11:20 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Nation will continue 57-hour weekend lockdowns through mid-October.
The latest public health order issued the following weekend lockdowns:
"We cannot force anyone to stay home during the curfew and lockdown hours, but it is the only way that our numbers of COVID-19 cases will slow and reduce," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "According to information provided by the Navajo Epidemiology Center and contact tracers, the increase in COVID-19 cases is directly related to residents traveling off of the Navajo Nation, and family gatherings where social distancing and the wearing of face masks are not enforced."
The public health order also shifts the weekday curfew to 8 p.m. through 5 a.m., starting Oct. 2.
The Navajo Department of Health reported 20 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths Tuesday.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 10,333 with 7,255 recoveries. The total number of deaths remains at 555 – there have been two consecutive days with no new COVID-related deaths.
On Tuesday, New Mexico reported 178 new COVID-19 cases, Utah reported 694 cases, and Arizona reported 675 cases.
Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:
The reopening plan for the Nation can be found here.
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company