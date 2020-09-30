Navajo Nation extends weekend lockdowns through mid-October

Friday, Oct. 2. at 8 p.m. through Monday, Oct. 5 at 5 a.m.

Friday, Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. through Monday, Oct. 12 at 5 a.m.

"We cannot force anyone to stay home during the curfew and lockdown hours, but it is the only way that our numbers of COVID-19 cases will slow and reduce," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "According to information provided by the Navajo Epidemiology Center and contact tracers, the increase in COVID-19 cases is directly related to residents traveling off of the Navajo Nation, and family gatherings where social distancing and the wearing of face masks are not enforced."

The public health order also shifts the weekday curfew to 8 p.m. through 5 a.m., starting Oct. 2.