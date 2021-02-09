Navajo Nation getting nearly 29K doses of COVID-19 vaccines | KOB 4

Navajo Nation getting nearly 29K doses of COVID-19 vaccines

The Associated Press
Created: February 09, 2021 06:45 AM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation officials say they are getting nearly 29,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines this week plus 82 more federal personnel to help with vaccinations.

Tribal President Jonathan Nez says the goal is to administer 100,000 total doses of the vaccines by the end of this month.

Navajo Nation health officials say the tribe will be receiving 26,000 more doses of the Moderna vaccine and 2,925 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Nez says that as of Sunday, the Navajo Area Indian Health Service received 78,520 vaccine doses and 74,048 of those doses have been administered — a 94% efficiency rate so far.


