Navajo Nation goes to court to fight for more federal funds

On Friday, attorneys for the tribes argued in Federal Court in Washington, D.C., to stop the "unlawful diversion of coronavirus relief funds to for-profit... Alaska Native Corporations."

"Half of this $8 billion might not even go directly into tribal communities because of that provision that is being heavily debated right now," said Nez.

In court, attorneys for the U.S. Treasury Department said it still hasn't allocated the funds nor decided how the money will be split up. The federal government will not meet its Sunday deadline of making payments to tribal communities, they said.

Petitioners asked the judge to rule on whether Alaska Native Corporations qualify for receipt of relief funds.

The judge is set to hand down a ruling on Monday.

