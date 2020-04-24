Navajo Nation goes to court to fight for more federal funds

Nathan O’Neal
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A federal judge heard arguments Friday afternoon over whether Alaska Native Corporations should qualify for billions of dollars in coronavirus relief funds that have been set aside for tribal communities.
The Navajo Nation joined 10 other tribes in a federal lawsuit-- fighting for control of $8 billion that was approved by Congress.
On the Navajo Nation, an outbreak of COVID-19 has led to at least 1,360 confirmed cases and 52 deaths. The pandemic has worsened in a region with few resources, where 30% of its people have no running water.
"Federal funds should not go to for-profit corporations," said Navajo Nation Jonathan Nez.
On Friday, attorneys for the tribes argued in Federal Court in Washington, D.C., to stop the "unlawful diversion of coronavirus relief funds to for-profit... Alaska Native Corporations."
"Half of this $8 billion might not even go directly into tribal communities because of that provision that is being heavily debated right now," said Nez.
In court, attorneys for the U.S. Treasury Department said it still hasn't allocated the funds nor decided how the money will be split up. The federal government will not meet its Sunday deadline of making payments to tribal communities, they said.
Petitioners asked the judge to rule on whether Alaska Native Corporations qualify for receipt of relief funds.
The judge is set to hand down a ruling on Monday.
