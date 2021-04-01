Navajo Nation has no COVID-19 deaths for 6th time in 11 days | KOB 4

Navajo Nation has no COVID-19 deaths for 6th time in 11 days

The Associated Press, Christina Rodriguez
Created: April 01, 2021 07:21 AM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Wednesday reported 15 new COVID-19 cases, but no deaths for the third time in the past four days and sixth time in the last 11 days.

Tribal health officials say the latest figures bring the total number of cases since the pandemic started to 30,095 with the known death toll remaining at 1,247.

"As we move forward, we have to continue to support one another and to hold each other accountable for adhering to the advice of our public health experts," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said in a release. "The CDC director continues to caution against lifting restrictions too soon and our own health care experts here on the Navajo Nation continue to urge all Navajo Nation residents to minimize travel, to keep wearing face masks, avoid large in-person gatherings, practice social distancing, to get vaccinated as soon as possible, and to get tested if you experience symptoms related to COVID-19." 

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:

  • Chinle Service Unit: 5,523
  • Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,873
  • Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 3,589
  • Gallup Service Unit: 4,756
  • Kayenta Service Unit: 2,661
  • Shiprock Service Unit: 5,048
  • Tuba City Service Unit: 3,656
  • Winslow Service Unit: 1,971
  • 18 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit  

The Navajo Nation's curfew remains in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily. 


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

