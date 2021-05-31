Navajo Nation holds virtual ceremony for Memorial Day

Colton Shone
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer walked side by side, taking part in a wreath-laying ceremony Monday to honor the Diné service people whose names are written on the wall of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.
Followed by a 21-gun salute at Veterans Park in Window Rock, Arizona, Gold Star Mother Jeannette Yazzie remembered her son.
"Freedom is not free," Yazzie said. "My son was on his second tour in Iraq when we got that knock on our door. But every day, I live with honor because that's what our fallen soldiers should be remembered by – honor."
President Nez said we must honor our fallen heroes and think of our veterans.
"Those that have fought hard for our way of life, for our language, and for our teaching," Nez said.
To watch the virtual ceremony held this Memorial Day, click here.
