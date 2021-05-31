Navajo Nation holds virtual ceremony for Memorial Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer walked side by side, taking part in a wreath-laying ceremony Monday to honor the Diné service people whose names are written on the wall of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

Followed by a 21-gun salute at Veterans Park in Window Rock, Arizona, Gold Star Mother Jeannette Yazzie remembered her son.