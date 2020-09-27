Navajo Nation honors fallen warriors and their families with proclamation | KOB 4
Advertisement

Navajo Nation honors fallen warriors and their families with proclamation

Navajo Nation honors fallen warriors and their families with proclamation

KOB Web Staff
Updated: September 27, 2020 11:39 AM
Created: September 27, 2020 11:34 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Navajo Nation tribal officials issued a proclamation that designates the last Sunday in September as Navajo Nation Gold Star Families Day. The day will honor Navajo families who have lost a family member while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.

"There are countless mothers, fathers, brothers,  sisters, and others who have lost a loved one serving our country, including our Diné warriors," said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez is a press release. "For them, we offer our condolences and prayers of strength and comfort as we grieve together and remember all of the contributions of our military families."

Advertisement

Gold Star Families Day will be held in conjunction with the National Gold Star Mother's Day.

To view a video message from President Nez in honor of Gold Star Families Day, click here.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Car drives into crowd of protesters in Albuquerque
Car drives into crowd of protesters in Albuquerque
New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 206 additional COVID-10 cases
New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 206 additional COVID-10 cases
McCall's Pumpkin Patch reopens
McCall's Pumpkin Patch reopens
Joe Montana, wife block attempted kidnapping of grandchild
FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2018, file photo, Joe Montana and his wife, left, Jennifer walk onto the field at Levi's Stadium before an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Detroit Lions in Santa Clara, Calif. Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana and his wife confronted a home intruder who attempted to kidnap their grandchild over the weekend, law enforcement confirmed on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.(AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)
APD looking for person who drove into crowd of protesters
APD looking for person who drove into crowd of protesters
Advertisement


Navajo Nation honors fallen warriors and their families with proclamation
Navajo Nation honors fallen warriors and their families with proclamation
UNM students hold protest to encourage broader conversations about BLM, racism
UNM students hold protest to encourage broader conversations about BLM, racism
How it happened: From law professor to high court in 4 years
President Donald Trump walks along the Colonnade with Judge Amy Coney Barrett to a news conference to announce Barrett as his nominee to the Supreme Court, in the Rose Garden at the White House, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
City of Albuquerque launches tool to encourage local spending within city departments
City of Albuquerque launches tool to encourage local spending within city departments
Film industry workers facing challenges during pandemic
Film industry workers facing challenges during pandemic