Navajo Nation honors fallen warriors and their families with proclamation

Updated: September 27, 2020 11:39 AM
Created: September 27, 2020 11:34 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Navajo Nation tribal officials issued a proclamation that designates the last Sunday in September as Navajo Nation Gold Star Families Day. The day will honor Navajo families who have lost a family member while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.
"There are countless mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, and others who have lost a loved one serving our country, including our Diné warriors," said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez is a press release. "For them, we offer our condolences and prayers of strength and comfort as we grieve together and remember all of the contributions of our military families."
Gold Star Families Day will be held in conjunction with the National Gold Star Mother's Day.
To view a video message from President Nez in honor of Gold Star Families Day, click here.
