Navajo Nation honors fallen warriors and their families with proclamation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Navajo Nation tribal officials issued a proclamation that designates the last Sunday in September as Navajo Nation Gold Star Families Day. The day will honor Navajo families who have lost a family member while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.

"There are countless mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, and others who have lost a loved one serving our country, including our Diné warriors," said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez is a press release. "For them, we offer our condolences and prayers of strength and comfort as we grieve together and remember all of the contributions of our military families."